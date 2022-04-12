National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 2,053 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 350,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

AGNC stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

