Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.03. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
