MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,149,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

