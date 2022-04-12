Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
STRM stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.32.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
