Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

STRM stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

