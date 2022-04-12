Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($100,990.36). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 31.87 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.