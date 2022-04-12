National Bank of Canada FI Invests $34,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.10.

NYSE BLD opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

