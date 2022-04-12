Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CODI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CODI opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

