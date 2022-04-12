Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,408 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Yellow by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YELL. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Yellow stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $238.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.03.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

