Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,163 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 406,174 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $12,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 16,572,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 497,178 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFRD opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Weatherford International Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

