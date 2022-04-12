Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $256.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.17. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

