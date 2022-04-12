Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa Sells 5,114 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $722.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.80 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

