12,647 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

