77,654 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,654 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in InMode by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in InMode by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,138,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

