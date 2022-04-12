Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 569 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

