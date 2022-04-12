Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

