Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $876,000 Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

