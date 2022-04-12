Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SDPI opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55 and a beta of -0.03.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
