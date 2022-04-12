WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 126,080 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 126,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.55 ($38.19), for a total value of A$6,499,424.00 ($4,814,388.15).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Richard White sold 127,405 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($37.79), for a total value of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,814,965.26).
- On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.09), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,851,929.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
About WiseTech Global (Get Rating)
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
Featured Stories
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.