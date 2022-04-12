WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 126,080 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 126,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.55 ($38.19), for a total value of A$6,499,424.00 ($4,814,388.15).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Richard White sold 127,405 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($37.79), for a total value of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,814,965.26).

On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.09), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,851,929.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

