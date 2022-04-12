Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Intersect ENT worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intersect ENT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $939.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.53. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 149.54% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.