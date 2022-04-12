Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $44.47.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

