Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

