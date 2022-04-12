Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 120.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KVH Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,120 shares of company stock valued at $47,198. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

KVH Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.