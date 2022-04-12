Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $929,000 in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,279 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of First Busey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

