Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

