Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 50.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $633.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

