National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,225,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

