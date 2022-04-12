Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.