iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 208.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

HEFA opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.