Teck Resources Limited Buys 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,899,287.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,899,287.50.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teck Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited bought 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,264,112.50.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$55.83 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$28.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.