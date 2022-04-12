Teck Resources Limited Buys 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,899,287.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,899,287.50.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited bought 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,264,112.50.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$55.83 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$28.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

