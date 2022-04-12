Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $360.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $285.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

