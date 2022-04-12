Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target Cut to 810.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 940.00 to 810.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $925.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

