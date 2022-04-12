Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$38.54 and a 12-month high of C$51.52.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,032,671.47. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at C$2,534,613.38. Insiders have sold a total of 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 over the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

