Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$3.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.78.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

