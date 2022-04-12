Contrasting Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) & ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

This table compares Montauk Renewables and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables -3.06% -1.79% -1.17% ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16%

4.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Montauk Renewables and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.69%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Montauk Renewables.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montauk Renewables and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $148.13 million 10.46 -$4.53 million ($0.03) -359.55 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.