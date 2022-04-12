OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

ONCS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

