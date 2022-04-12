Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

