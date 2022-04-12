FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGPGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 115.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 52446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.51).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.49) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.30).

The stock has a market cap of £864.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.98.

FirstGroup Company Profile (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

