FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 115.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 52446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.51).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.49) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.30).

The stock has a market cap of £864.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.98.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

