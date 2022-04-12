Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.55.

TFX stock opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

