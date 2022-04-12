Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.14) and the highest is ($1.53). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

