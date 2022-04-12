Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target Increased to €107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €106.00 ($115.22) to €107.00 ($116.30) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYIEY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $29.84 on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

