Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given New €1.73 Price Target at Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €1.74 ($1.89) to €1.73 ($1.88) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MPFRF opened at $1.95 on Monday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.