Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given New €1.73 Price Target at Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €1.74 ($1.89) to €1.73 ($1.88) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
MPFRF opened at $1.95 on Monday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
Mapfre Company Profile (Get Rating)
