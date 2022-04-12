Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Cut to €29.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.15.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

