Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

