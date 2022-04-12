AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.39 on Monday. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.