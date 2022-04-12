AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.39 on Monday. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.47.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
