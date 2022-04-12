Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL):

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00.

3/30/2022 – Simply Good Foods is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

