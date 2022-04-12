Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.85) target price on the stock.

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.96. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.89). The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £650 ($847.02). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 43,850 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989 ($65,140.73). Insiders have purchased a total of 81,350 shares of company stock worth $9,947,900 in the last three months.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

