ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.95.

NYSE COP opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

