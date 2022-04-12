NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.73) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($121.84) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($120.54) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($92.52) to GBX 6,900 ($89.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($101.64) to GBX 7,280 ($94.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,428.75 ($109.84).

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,038 ($78.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,536.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,448.03. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($72.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($110.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

