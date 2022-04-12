Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 3,225 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($42.03) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.53) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,330 ($30.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($33.95) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.80).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,407 ($31.37) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,286.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.