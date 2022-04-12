Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.45).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,675 ($21.83) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,657.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,619.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.74).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

